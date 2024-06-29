Doctors Of Govt Hospital Operate Boy's Private Part Instead Of Leg In Thane, Family Files Complaint

Thane: Parents of a 14-year-old boy have lodged a complaint with the management of a sub-district hospital in Thane alleging that the doctors performed a surgery on their son's private part instead of his injured leg.

After noticing the mistake, the boy's mother approached the doctors and he was again taken to the Operation Theatre (OT), where his leg was operated. The boy's parents said that the incident occurred as doctors operated three patients of same age group on that day. Doctors, however claimed that the boy needed to undergo both a leg surgery and circumcision.

According to relatives, the boy was admitted to Shahpur Sub-District Hospital due to leg injury. An X-ray was done and after examining all reports, doctors told them that the child's leg would have to be operated, they said.

Next day, preparations were made for his leg surgery. His surgery was scheduled after two children of almost same age, who were to undergo urinary tract surgery. After completing two operations, the boy was taken to the OT, relatives said.

When he was shifted to the ward after surgery, his mother was shocked to find that the surgery was done on the private part while his injured leg remained untouched. She inquired about the matter to the doctor after which, the boy was immediately taken back to the OT and his leg was operated.

"My son's leg got injured so we admitted him to the hospital. The doctor said that he would have to undergo an operation on his leg. Next day, he was taken to the OT and after he was shifted to his bed, I noticed that the operation was done on his private part and not his leg. When I told this to the doctor, he took my son back to the OT and operated his leg" the boy's mother said.

The Shahapur Hospital dean Dr Shinde said the child had problem in his leg and phimosis so both the surgeries were performed one after the other. The matter is being looked into, he added.

Read more

Madhya Pradesh: HC Allows Teenager To Donate Part Of Liver To Save Her Father's Life