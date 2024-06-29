Doctors Of Govt Hospital Operate Boy's Private Part Instead Of Leg In Thane, Family Files Complaint

Thane: Parents of a 14-year-old boy have lodged a complaint with the management of a sub-district hospital in Thane alleging that the doctors performed a surgery on their son's private part instead of his injured leg.
After noticing the mistake, the boy's mother approached the doctors and he was again taken to the Operation Theatre (OT), where his leg was operated. The boy's parents said that the incident occurred as doctors operated three patients of same age group on that day. Doctors, however claimed that the boy needed to undergo both a leg surgery and circumcision.
According to relatives, the boy was admitted to Shahpur Sub-District Hospital due to leg injury. An X-ray was done and after examining all reports, doctors told them that the child's leg would have to be operated, they said.
Next day, preparations were made for his leg surgery. His surgery was scheduled after two children of almost same age, who were to undergo urinary tract surgery. After completing two operations, the boy was taken to the OT, relatives said.