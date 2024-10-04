Doctors Extract 98 CM Iron Pipe From Lorry Cleaner's Chest

Hubballi (Karnataka): The doctors of Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) of Hubballi have succeeded in removing the 98 cm long pipe that entered in the chest of a lorry cleaner in a mishap.

A lorry lost control and overturned on the service road on October 2 at 4 am on National Highway 4 near Hoolihalli in Ranebennur. As a result, the pipe that was placed in the net of the service road penetrated into the chest of 27-year-old cleaner Dayanand Shankarabadgi of Jawalmakki village of Shirsi.

Later, Shankarabadgi was taken to a private hospital in Davangere. However, as there was no specialist doctor there, he was admitted to the emergency unit of KMCRI, Hubballi.

Successful surgery: Head of the unit Dr Nagaraja Chandy treated Shankarabadgi urgently and brought him to the attention of senior doctors. A decision was taken to perform surgery soon. Dr. Veena Maradi had confirmed that there was no damage to the heart and major blood vessels by conducting an ultrasound examination in the radiology department.

Based on this, the medical team led by Dr. Ramesh Hosmani, Head of C Unit of Surgery Department, Dr. Vijaya Kamath, Dr. Vinayak Bateppanavara, Dr. Vasantha Tegginamani, Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Kobanna Kattimani, Dr. Dharmesh Laddada of various departments conducted the surgery from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

KMCRI director Dr SF Kammara said, "The chest bone was broken in some places. The lung was damaged. There was also a small hook with a pipe which came out from the back of the chest. The pipe was passing near the heart. All this was handled very carefully and the 98 cm pipe was removed from the chest."

Dr Ramesh Hosamani said, "Shankarabadgi is recovering. He will be in intensive care unit for the next two days. Necessary medical treatment is being given. After that he will be discharged."

Medical Superintendent Dr. Ishwara Hasabi and Principal Dr. Gurushanthappa Yelagachina said, "Free treatment was given. Seven bottles of blood were given. Even on a holiday, our medical team successfully performed the surgery."

Shankarabadgi's brother Sivananda said, "I don't even know how the accident happened. The incident happened in the wee hours. An iron rod entered into my brother's chest. However, he was talking. With the help of locals, firemen and police, he was taken to Davanagere hospital. They had told that the operation was not possible there. So he was brought to the KMCRI."

"I thought that the doctor would take good care of him and bring him back to life. No matter how much gratitude is given to the team of doctors, it is very little," said Sivananda, who is a driver by profession.