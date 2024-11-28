Four Doctors Booked For Medical Negligence Over Newborn's Genetic Disorders In Kerala

Alappuzha: At least four doctors in Kerala have been booked for medical negligence in the birth of a newborn with genetic disorders, following allegations that they failed to detect deformities during the pregnancy stage. The incident took place at a hospital in Alappuzha where the baby was born with severe deformities. According to the medical reports, the baby did not open its mouth even after 20 days of birth, and genetic disorders were found in the ear and nose.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday based on a complaint from the child's parents, Anish and Surumi. The complaint names two female doctors from the Kadappuram Government Women and Child Hospital in Alappuzha, as well as two doctors from private diagnostic labs. The parents alleged that the doctors failed to detect the deformities or did not disclose them during the pregnancy. They also claim they were shown the baby only four days after delivery.

In the FIR it was stated that Surumi (35) was admitted to Kadappuram Hospital on October 30 for delivery, but was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Alappuzha due to the absence of fetal movement and heartbeat. On November 8, the baby was delivered via surgery at MCH and found to have severe deformities.

In response, one of the accused doctors refuted the allegations, stating that she had treated Surumi during the early stages of her pregnancy and had detected excess amniotic fluid. Doctors from the private diagnostic labs also denied any errors in the scanning reports.

The police invoked Sections 125 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, which could lead to imprisonment or fines. Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has ordered a special investigation into the incident, led by the Additional Director of the Health Department. The investigation will also examine the scanning centre involved, with strict action promised if any lapses are found.