ETV Bharat / state

Doctors' Body Plans 10-Day Demonstration Over RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder As 2 Key Suspects Get Bail

The proposed demonstration of the WBJPD, an umbrella organisation of five associations, will be held till December 26 at the Doreena Crossing.

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD) was planning to begin a sit-in demonstration in the heart of Kolkata from Tuesday over the CBI investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, in which two key suspects were granted bail. The proposed demonstration of the WBJPD, an umbrella organisation of five associations, will be held till December 26 at the Doreena Crossing, an office-bearer said.

"We also demand the immediate submission of the supplementary chargesheet by the CBI," said doctor Punyabrata Gun, a joint convener of WBJPD. He said WBJPD wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, seeking permission for the 10-day demonstration. "We have sought permission from the police to set up a temporary stage without any interruption to the traffic movement. We have assured them that the demonstration will be conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner following all legal and safety guidelines," Gun said.

They have also asked the police to ensure the safety of all participants. The WBJPD on Saturday organised a march to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake over the issue. An on-duty female doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was found dead on August 9, triggering nationwide protests. On Friday, the Sealdah court granted bail to the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal in the rape-murder case. They were granted bail after the CBI "failed" to file a charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period.

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD) was planning to begin a sit-in demonstration in the heart of Kolkata from Tuesday over the CBI investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, in which two key suspects were granted bail. The proposed demonstration of the WBJPD, an umbrella organisation of five associations, will be held till December 26 at the Doreena Crossing, an office-bearer said.

"We also demand the immediate submission of the supplementary chargesheet by the CBI," said doctor Punyabrata Gun, a joint convener of WBJPD. He said WBJPD wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, seeking permission for the 10-day demonstration. "We have sought permission from the police to set up a temporary stage without any interruption to the traffic movement. We have assured them that the demonstration will be conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner following all legal and safety guidelines," Gun said.

They have also asked the police to ensure the safety of all participants. The WBJPD on Saturday organised a march to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake over the issue. An on-duty female doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was found dead on August 9, triggering nationwide protests. On Friday, the Sealdah court granted bail to the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal in the rape-murder case. They were granted bail after the CBI "failed" to file a charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RG KAR RAPE MURDER CASERG KAR HOSPITAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.