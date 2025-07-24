ETV Bharat / state

Doctors At Kashmir Hospital Accused Of Denying Treatment After Medic Slapped By Attendant Following Patient's Death

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Patients and attendants at Kashmir's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) tertiary-care hospital accused doctors of denying treatment at the emergency after a resident doctor was assaulted by an attendant following a patient's death.

While the hospital administration was mum over the allegations, a top official ruled out allegations about the closure of the emergency.

Dr Shahnawaz from Uttar Pradesh, a resident doctor, was slapped by the attendant identified as Abid Bhat from Srinagar on the intervening night of July 22 and 23 following the death of the latter' s brother-in-law inside the emergency of the hospital in the city.

Bhat said that the doctors at the emergency did not pay heed to his repeated pleas to attend to the heart attack patient and instead asked him to get medicines from outside. By the time he returned with the medicines, his brother-in-law had breathed his last, he said.

Following backlash and a strong protest by the doctors, authorities have lodged a case even as the assaulter, who was detained over the incident, apologised on camera.

But patients and attendants on Wednesday said that doctors at the hospital emergency turned them away without treatment leaving them high and dry. The visitors asked if patient-care at the hospital should be hijacked due to the fault of one attendant.

The visitors said that the doctors closed all the entrances of the hospital and sat on a protest, as a result of which even emergency patients coming to the hospital for treatment could not get treated.

“Is the only way to solve the issue to play with people's lives by not treating them? “Should the patients present or coming to the hospital be punished for it? Where is the justice?” a woman visitor said. The woman said that she had been waiting outside the hospital for several hours to get her patient treated.