Doctors At Kashmir Hospital Accused Of Denying Treatment After Medic Slapped By Attendant Following Patient's Death

By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: Patients and attendants at Kashmir's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) tertiary-care hospital accused doctors of denying treatment at the emergency after a resident doctor was assaulted by an attendant following a patient's death.
While the hospital administration was mum over the allegations, a top official ruled out allegations about the closure of the emergency.
Dr Shahnawaz from Uttar Pradesh, a resident doctor, was slapped by the attendant identified as Abid Bhat from Srinagar on the intervening night of July 22 and 23 following the death of the latter' s brother-in-law inside the emergency of the hospital in the city.
Bhat said that the doctors at the emergency did not pay heed to his repeated pleas to attend to the heart attack patient and instead asked him to get medicines from outside. By the time he returned with the medicines, his brother-in-law had breathed his last, he said.
Following backlash and a strong protest by the doctors, authorities have lodged a case even as the assaulter, who was detained over the incident, apologised on camera.
But patients and attendants on Wednesday said that doctors at the hospital emergency turned them away without treatment leaving them high and dry. The visitors asked if patient-care at the hospital should be hijacked due to the fault of one attendant.
The visitors said that the doctors closed all the entrances of the hospital and sat on a protest, as a result of which even emergency patients coming to the hospital for treatment could not get treated.
“Is the only way to solve the issue to play with people's lives by not treating them? “Should the patients present or coming to the hospital be punished for it? Where is the justice?” a woman visitor said. The woman said that she had been waiting outside the hospital for several hours to get her patient treated.
“My patient is seriously ill, but due to the absence of doctors in the hospital, the patient's condition is deteriorating”.
A man was seen holding his young son on his shoulders and shouting, "Let me go in."
"My child is dying, let me go in. What is wrong with my child?"
Official Denies Allegations
Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Administrator at GMC Srinagar, denied the allegations by patients and attendants that the hospital emergency was shut after the slapping incident.
“Patient care went on as normal despite the assault,” Hakak said.
The officer also ruled out shortage of staff at Kashmir hospitals while complaining about “huge rush of patients” and “unnecessary referrals”. Hakak said that an estimated 27 lakh patients were reported at the hospitals in the valley annually with around 4000 patients received at SMHS casualty on a daily basis.
“There is a need for awareness among people to allow doctors to treat patients”.
