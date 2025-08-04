ETV Bharat / state

'Test Before You Wed': Doctor Yalgi Revives HIV Awareness Campaign In Karnataka

Dr. Yalgi was among the first in the country to draft a proposal mandating HIV testing prior to marriage

Dharwad: Renowned AIDS specialist Dr. Bharatraj P. Yalgi from Hubballi is preparing to submit a fresh proposal to the Karnataka government, urging it to implement a law mandating HIV testing for both partners before marriage. This is the second time Dr. Yalgi is making such a move, having earlier attempted to bring in this legislation nearly three decades ago.

At a time when states like Meghalaya, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry are considering similar drafts, Dr. Yalgi believes Karnataka, with its progressive approach to public health and education, must take the lead.

Missed Opportunity in the 1990s

Dr. Yalgi was among the first in the country to draft a proposal mandating HIV testing prior to marriage. Back in 1996–97, the idea was to be introduced in the Karnataka Legislative Council by then MLC HK Patil. Later, during the Dharam Singh-led Congress government in 2005, when Patil served as Law Minister, there was once again momentum to bring this into law, based on recommendations made by Dr. Yalgi and a team of experts. However, due to political reasons, the proposal never materialised.

"If it had passed then, Karnataka would have been the first state in India to implement such a law," said Dr. Yalgi.

Legal Push Gaining Renewed Momentum

Dr. Yalgi now hopes the government will act during the winter session of the state legislature in December. He has already discussed the matter with Law Minister HK Patil, who has expressed interest and encouraged him to resubmit the proposal with updated recommendations tailored to modern needs.

"I'm hopeful that this time, the bill will be taken seriously and tabled in the assembly," Dr. Yalgi told ETV Bharat.

HIV Still a Threat Despite Progress

Although public awareness and treatment have improved over the years, HIV/AIDS remains a persistent health challenge in India. Dr. Yalgi, who has dedicated over 35 years to HIV-related research and treatment in Karnataka, emphasised that the need for preventive measures is still as urgent as ever.

"In 1992, we found the first HIV case among pregnant women in the region, and I realised the gravity of the situation,” he said. “Since then, I have been involved in over 500 cases where marriages were called off after HIV was detected in one of the partners. It was never to shame anyone, but to protect lives.”

He estimates that he personally intervened in over 200 cases where couples were on the verge of marriage—sometimes with printed invitations in hand—and convinced them to reconsider based on health risks.

Public Health Over Prejudice

Dr. Yalgi's efforts have often faced scepticism and even ridicule. But he remains resolute in his belief that HIV testing before marriage is as essential as checking for educational or family backgrounds.

“So far, I’ve created awareness about HIV among more than 10,000 people. Whether the law comes or not, I will keep advocating that both men and women should undergo HIV testing at least twice within three months before their wedding,” he said.

Regional Data and Supreme Court Guidance

Dr. Yalgi also highlighted how data from northern Karnataka showed a spike in HIV prevalence, which was studied in detail by a legal expert committee formed during H.K. Patil’s earlier tenure. Based on Supreme Court guidelines, the team prepared a comprehensive report that could have served as the basis for a legal draft—but it was never tabled.

Now, with support from legal experts and renewed political will, Dr. Yalgi plans to submit an updated proposal including supplementary data and revised provisions that reflect current challenges and scientific understanding.

Despite the absence of legislation so far, Dr. Yalgi says the effort is not in vain. “States like Meghalaya have started working on draft legislation, but none have passed a law yet. Karnataka has the chance to lead by example.”

In a final appeal, he said, “Just as people inquire about a potential spouse’s family or career, health—particularly HIV status—must be part of the conversation. It's not about fear; it's about responsibility."

