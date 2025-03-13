Doctor, Wife And Two Sons Found Dead At Chennai Home

Chennai: A doctor, his wife, and their two sons were found dead at their residence in Thirumangalam area of Chennai on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations suggest the family may have died by suicide due to mounting financial pressure. The deceased have been identified as Dr Balamurugan (52), his wife Sumathi (47), and their sons, aged 19 and 17. While the elder son was a NEET aspirant, the younger one was in Class XI. While Dr Balamurugan ran several ultrasound centres in the city, Sumathi was a practicing High Court advocate. The family's neighbors grew concerned when the their residence remained closed till 8:00 am. After repeated attempts to contact the family went unanswered, they alerted Thirumangalam police. Upon entering the residence, police discovered the four bodies.

The bodies have been sent to Kilpauk Government Hospital for postmortem. Initial police investigations indicate that the family may have been struggling with a debt of approximately Rs 5 crore. Investigation into the matter is on.

The incident comes a day after a couple died by suicide after killing their two children in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda. The bodies of the man and his wife were found in separate rooms, while their minor children were found dead on the bed. The police recovered a suicide note, purportedly written by the man, which revealed that he was suffering from financial problems and health issues.

Suicide is not the solution

If you have suicidal thoughts due to personal reasons or due to stress, call 104 or the Sneha helpline. Sneha Suicide Prevention Helpline - 044-24640050, State Suicide Prevention Helpline - 104, Contact - 022-25521111, Email help@snehaindia.org or contact in person, Sneha Foundation Trust, 11, Park View Road, R.A. Puram, Chennai - 600028.