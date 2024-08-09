Maharashtra: Doctor Removes 60 Live Larvae From Female Patient's Eye In Chikali

Malagani: A doctor from Chikali removed 60 live larvae from the eye of a female patient, hence proving that medical science is indeed progressing at the speed of light. Jyoti Gaikwad from the Chikhali taluka underwent the surgery conducted by Dr Swapnil Morwal, ophthalmologist.

Gaikwad, a daily-wage labourer, discovered a lump of soil in her eye all of a sudden. Althought she ignored the condition initially, but as the infection worsened, she decided to visit a doctor and get it treated.

Dr Morwal checked her eyes and found maggots in it. He immediately advised her to go under the knife and get them removed, failing which she could even lose her eyesight. The surgery was successful and Chikali was saved. Dr Morwal said, "The eyesight could be saved because she rushed to me and did not opt for home remedies," the doctor said.

In a similar case, in December of 2023, doctors removed over 40 live worms from a woman's right eye and over 10 from her left eye in China. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was suffering from itchy eyes. As soon as she rubbed her eyes, a parasite fell out, much to her horror. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kumming.

It is to be noted that in both cases doctors advised that medical help be taken at the earliest in cases of such infections. Patients must never try to examine themselves and should go visit a doctor because in these cases, a little delay can cause loss of eyesight, doctors warned.