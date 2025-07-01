Doctor Rapes Woman, Attempts To Kill Her; Victim Dies During Treatment

Nalgonda: A Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping and attempting to murder a woman he knew.

The woman died during treatment. The incident took place in the Gurrampodu mandal of Telangana’s Nalgonda district. The incident came to light after the police on patrol duty noticed a vehicle in the area at midnight.

According to Kondamallepalli Circle Inspector Naveen Kumar and Sub-Inspector Madhu, the accused doctor has been running a hospital in Junootula village for the past six years. The victim, a married woman from the same village, was living in Miryalaguda with her husband and children.

On Sunday, the woman took a bus from Miryalaguda to Mallepally. While waiting at the bus stop, the accused, who came in the car, struck up a conversation with her. He told her that he was also going to Junootula and got her into the car, Kumar said.

On the way, he offered her a soft drink laced with drugs. Once she got intoxicated, he raped her. Later, he took the car to Nalgonda and stayed there until midnight. He then returned to Junootula and allegedly injected the victim with a toxic substance in both her hands, in an attempt to kill her, added Kumar.

Meanwhile, police patrolling in Gurrampodu area noticed a car heading towards Devarakonda at midnight and chased it. The police noticed that after crossing the Junootula and turning towards Kacharam, the driver turned off the headlights. Police found that a man had pushed a woman out of the vehicle.

The woman was foaming at the mouth. The police searched the area and took the accused into custody. The victim was first taken to the Devarakonda Government Hospital and then to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. However, she died while receiving treatment there. Kumar said that a case has been registered based on the complaint of the deceased's husband, and the accused is being interrogated.

Read More