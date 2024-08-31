ETV Bharat / state

Doctor-Rape-Murder: Sayan Lahiri, One Of 'Nabanna Abhijan' Organisers, Released From Police Custody

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday released from its custody Sayan Lahiri, claimed to be one of the organisers of the August 27 march to the West Bengal secretariat (Nabanna Abhijan) to protest the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Acting on a petition by Lahiri's mother Anjali seeking quashing of proceedings against him and grant of bail, the Calcutta High Court had on Friday ordered his release from police custody by 2 pm on Saturday. Lahiri, a Paschim Banga Chhtra Samaj leader, was arrested on the evening of August 27 for playing an active role in leading the rally which, the police said, turned violent causing destruction of public and private property, and attacks on security personnel.

"We had urged everyone to stand by our side in the protest. We have no one to fall back upon," Lahiri said after his release from custody. He expressed gratitude to the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, stating that the BJP leader stood by him and his family at the time of crisis.