ETV Bharat / state

Doctor-Rape-Murder-Case: Trinamool Congress Urges CBI To Expedite Probe

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded that the CBI expedite its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh told reporters that although the investigation by Kolkata Police was progressing well until the probe was transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court on August 13, it is now the responsibility of the central agency to achieve an early breakthrough.

He underscored that the Trinamool Congress is resolutely demanding the death penalty for the culprits and is calling for an immediate resolution to the case.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said if necessary, the probe would be handed over to the CBI. Kolkata Police made an arrest within 12 hours of starting the investigation. The CM only sought time until last Sunday, but the probe was handed to the CBI before that," Ghosh said.