Doctor-Rape-Murder-Case: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Kolkata Police And BJP Workers Amid Protest March

By PTI

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

Amid the ongoing furore over the alleged rape and murder case of a medic at RG Kar Medical College, BJP workers staged a protest march to the headquarters of the state health department in Salt Lake on Thursday. At that moment, a clash broke out between Kolkata police personnel and BJP supporters, and the party's state president, Sukanta Majumdar, and Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, tried to break police barricades set up at several places on the route while marching.

Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder Case (ANI)

Kolkata: Scuffles broke out on Thursday between police personnel and BJP supporters during a march in the eastern fringes of the city to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.

The BJP's march to 'Swasthya Bhawan', the headquarters of the state health department in Salt Lake, began from Hudco crossing, around five km away. The state BJP had announced its leaders will gherao 'Swasthya Bhawan'.

During the rally led by its state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tried to break police barricades set up at several places on the route while marching to the state health department. The police initially tried to pacify the supporters but later chased them with lathis to disperse them.

Adhikari was detained by the police and put inside a prison van, following which the BJP activists tried to forcibly free him from the van. The BJP workers shouted slogans like "We want justice" and "Mamata Banerjee, resign".

"We want the truth to come out. The state government and the state health department are trying to hide the truth. The state health department and R G Kar Hospital authorities tried to destroy evidence (of the crime)," BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said.

The young woman doctor, whose body was found on August 9 in the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital, was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty. A civic volunteer was arrested by Kolkata police the next day.

The Calcutta High Court subsequently ordered the transfer of the investigation to the CBI on August 13, with the central agency starting its probe the next day.

