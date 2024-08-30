ETV Bharat / state

Doctor-Rape-Murder-Case: BJP Women Leaders, Mahila Morcha Members Take Out Rallies

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

A fresh rally was staged by the senior BJP women leaders and members of the party's women's wing on Friday following the ongoing unrest over the alleged rape and murder case of a Kolkata's RG Kar college medic on August 9.

BJP Women Leaders, Mahila Morcha Members Take Out Rallies
BJP Leader Agnimitra Paul (ANI)

Kolkata: Senior BJP women leaders and members of the party's women wing on Friday organised separate rallies to the state women's commission here over its alleged silence on the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar hospital.

Earlier in the day, police halted one rally, detaining about 20 activists who were taken away in prison vans as they marched towards the commission's office at Karunamoyee in Salt Lake.

Another procession, led by senior BJP women leaders including Agnimitra Paul, Debasree Choudhury, and Locket Chatterjee, also faced police obstruction on its way to the women's commission's office at Karunamoyee.

Chatterjee criticised the police, saying, "Police cannot ensure the safety of women in the state. They cannot prevent the destruction of evidence related to the RG Kar hospital crime but can brutally lathi-charge peaceful protesters. Our protest is symbolic and peaceful. Why are the police so scared?"

Union Minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had previously announced that party members would lock the Women's Commission office in protest against the panel's alleged silence on the case, accusing the panel of acting in a partisan manner.

On August 9, the police recovered the body of the woman's postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Read More

  1. Mamata's 2nd Missive To PM: Need Stringent Law Against Rape, Exemplary Punishment
  2. Alleged Audio Clips Of Calls From RG Kar To Victim's Family Surface, Kolkata Police Blame Hospital

Kolkata: Senior BJP women leaders and members of the party's women wing on Friday organised separate rallies to the state women's commission here over its alleged silence on the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar hospital.

Earlier in the day, police halted one rally, detaining about 20 activists who were taken away in prison vans as they marched towards the commission's office at Karunamoyee in Salt Lake.

Another procession, led by senior BJP women leaders including Agnimitra Paul, Debasree Choudhury, and Locket Chatterjee, also faced police obstruction on its way to the women's commission's office at Karunamoyee.

Chatterjee criticised the police, saying, "Police cannot ensure the safety of women in the state. They cannot prevent the destruction of evidence related to the RG Kar hospital crime but can brutally lathi-charge peaceful protesters. Our protest is symbolic and peaceful. Why are the police so scared?"

Union Minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had previously announced that party members would lock the Women's Commission office in protest against the panel's alleged silence on the case, accusing the panel of acting in a partisan manner.

On August 9, the police recovered the body of the woman's postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Read More

  1. Mamata's 2nd Missive To PM: Need Stringent Law Against Rape, Exemplary Punishment
  2. Alleged Audio Clips Of Calls From RG Kar To Victim's Family Surface, Kolkata Police Blame Hospital

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJP WOMEN LEADERS TAKE OUT RALLIESMAHILA MORCHA MEMBERS HOLD RALLYDOCTOR RAPE MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.