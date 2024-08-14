ETV Bharat / state

Doctor-Rape-Murder-Case: Autopsy Report Indicates Multiple Penetrations, Injuries

author img

By PTI

Published : 8 hours ago

According to the autopsy report, the female doctor's death was homicidal and antemortem, negating some claims that she was raped after being murdered, and the death time could be between 3 am and 5 am.

Autopsy Report Indicates Multiple Penetrations, Injuries
Doctor Rape Murder Case (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: The autopsy report of the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here has indicated multiple penetrations and injuries to several parts of the body.

It also stated that her death was homicidal and antemortem, negating some claims that she was raped after being murdered. "Homicidal injuries are antemortem in nature with the indication of sexual penetration," the report said.

The time of the death could be between 3 am and 5 am, it said. There were multiple external injuries, including on the lower and upper lips, nose, cheeks and lower jaw, said the report. Injuries on the temporal bone of her skull and blood coagulation on its frontal portion were also mentioned.

Dr Subarna Goswami, a former student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who went through the report, claimed that it indicated multiple penetrations. "The autopsy report is proof of the brutality she had to encounter, the presence of more than one person, and that she was sexually assaulted more than once. This is bestiality at its worst," he told PTI.

The report also said after being sexually assaulted, she was first throttled by applying pressure to her neck and then smothered to death. The body of the postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital here on the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Kolkata: The autopsy report of the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here has indicated multiple penetrations and injuries to several parts of the body.

It also stated that her death was homicidal and antemortem, negating some claims that she was raped after being murdered. "Homicidal injuries are antemortem in nature with the indication of sexual penetration," the report said.

The time of the death could be between 3 am and 5 am, it said. There were multiple external injuries, including on the lower and upper lips, nose, cheeks and lower jaw, said the report. Injuries on the temporal bone of her skull and blood coagulation on its frontal portion were also mentioned.

Dr Subarna Goswami, a former student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who went through the report, claimed that it indicated multiple penetrations. "The autopsy report is proof of the brutality she had to encounter, the presence of more than one person, and that she was sexually assaulted more than once. This is bestiality at its worst," he told PTI.

The report also said after being sexually assaulted, she was first throttled by applying pressure to her neck and then smothered to death. The body of the postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital here on the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AUTOPSY INDICATES PENETRATIONRG KAR MEDICAL COLLEGEDOCTOR RAPE MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.