Doctor Rape-murder: Bike-borne Man Enters Protest Area, Key Kolkata Road Blocked

By PTI

A motorcycle-borne man allegedly rode into a barricaded area in Kolkata where a night vigil seeking justice in the rape-murder of a doctor was going on.

'Stop Rape' painted on the road during the doctors' protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, at Kolkata on Aug 29.
Kolkata: An arterial road in the northern part of Kolkata was blocked for nearly five fours on Saturday after a motorcycle-borne man allegedly rode into a barricaded area where a night vigil seeking justice in the rape-murder of a doctor was going on, police said. The two-wheeler had a police sticker on it.

The blockade on B T Road at Sinthi crossing near Rabindra Bharati University was lifted around 8.30 am, a police official said. Alleging that the motorcycle-borne man was allowed to go by the police officials without being prosecuted, the participants of the night vigil resorted to the road blockade demanding that penal action be taken against the offender.

Traffic movement was normalised after the blockade was lifted by the agitators, the police said.

