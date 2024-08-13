ETV Bharat / state

Doctor Murder: Bengal LoP Suvendu Demands Resignation Of Mamata

By PTI

Published : Aug 13, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing protest in RG Kar Hospital.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (IANS Photo)

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged failure to ensure the safety and security of women doctors at state-run hospitals. Asking people to hit the streets demanding the resignation of Banerjee, who also holds the health and home portfolios, Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the assembly, said BJP MLAs would launch a sit-in in Kolkata on August 14 to press for their demand.

"We also demand a court-monitored CBI probe as there would be attempts to suppress evidence to shield the main culprits who are yet to be put behind bars. "We will pray to the Calcutta High Court to issue summons to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and former principal and superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and bring them under the ambit of investigation," the Nandigram MLA said.

Junior doctors across the state continued ceasework on Tuesday while their counterparts in different parts of the country joined the protest against the rape and murder of the woman doctor, demanding justice for her. Banerjee, after paying a visit to the parents of the deceased on Monday, gave a deadline of August 18 to Kolkata Police to solve the case, failing which she said she would hand over the matter to the CBI.

The body of the woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

TAGGED:

DOCTOR MURDER BENGAL LOP SUVENDU MAMATA BANERJEE DOCTOR RAPE AND MURDER

