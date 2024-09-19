Doctor Leaves Towel In Woman's Belly During Delivery In MP's Betul, Removed After 3 Months

Betul (Madhya Pradesh ): A towel left by a doctor of a district hospital inside a woman's belly during a caesarian operation was removed after 3 months in a private hospital in Betul on Wednesday. Gayatri Raut, a resident of Amla was admitted to the private hospital following complaints of unbearable pain during which the towel was found inside her belly.

The surgeon of the private hospital operated and removed the towel from Gayatri's stomach. The woman's intestines have also been damaged. After the matter came to light, the collector ordered an investigation into the act of negligence of the medical staff and assured strict action.

Three months ago, the woman delivered her baby through a caesarean operation at the District Hospital in Betul following which a towel was left behind inside her belly. Her family accused the surgeon who operated on her of medical negligence and demanded action. Her husband and father both do casual labour for a living. The family had to take a loan to get her operated in a private hospital.

The Chief Medical Officer of the District Hospital, Dr. Ravikant Uike said proper actions will be taken against those found guilty following investigation. " "It has come to his notice that a cloth was left in the stomach of a woman during delivery in the district hospital. We will investigate this matter and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.