Body Of Lady Doctor Found In Jodhpur's SN Medical College Hostel

Jodhpur: The body of a lady doctor was recovered from the girls hostel room of Dr SN Medical College and Hospital here.

A few inmates complained of foul smell emanating from Dr Kavita Verma's room on Tuesday evening. A police team arrived at the spot and broke open the door of the room only to find the body of Dr Verma on the bed. SHO of Shastri Nagar Police Station Zulfikar Ali said Dr Verma was a resident of Sawai Madhopur district. A team of forensic experts reached the hostel and collected evidence.

On receiving information on the incident, the Medical College's Principal Dr BS Jodha, Additional Principal Dr Fateh Singh Bhati and Hospital Superintendent Dr Vikas Rajpurohit reached the hostel. Reports said Dr Verma was suffering from Schizophrenia and was undergoing treatment. She did not interact with anyone.

According to information, Dr Verma had been staying in the hostel to prepare for exams after completing her internship. The door to her room had not been opened for two days. According to a few hostel students, foul smell had been emanating from Dr Verma's room since Monday afternoon, but nobody paid much attention to it.

Ali said Dr Verma had taken admission the medical college in 2014, but she was able to complete the course in 10 years. As she failed in her exams repeatedly, it is suspected that she was in depression.