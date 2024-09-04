Doctor Falls Victim to Dangerous Online Scam In Kerala: Rs 4.08 Crore Extorted Over 8 Months

Kozhikode (Kerala): In a horrifying case of cybercrime, a total of Rs 4.08 crore was stolen by a miscreant over eight months from a doctor from Madhya Pradesh who had settled in Kozhikode, Kerala. The Kozhikode Cyber Crime Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim, who has been lived in Kozhikode for 35 years.

A man named Amit from Dungarpur, Rajasthan, manipulated a doctor's generosity and sympathetic nature to extort money from him. Claiming to be in dire financial situation, Amit requested funds from the doctor on various pretexts, including medical emergencies, unpaid bills, and family tragedies. He managed to extort a total of Rs 4,08,80,457 from the doctor through a series of fabricated stories and false promises.

According to the Police, Amit initially claimed to be in financial trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sought money for his wife's medical expenses. He later fabricated more stories about family tragedies, unpaid debts, and impending arrests thereby manipulating the doctor's emotions and extracting larger sums of money. He involved other individuals, including a supposed town inspector, a construction contractor, and a community leader, to further deceive the doctor and extort additional funds.

The elaborate scam involved false promises of selling property, resolving legal matters, and even a fake kidnapping. The extent of the deception and emotional manipulation is evident in the fabricated stories of family tragedies, fake arrests, and property-related conflicts – all designed to extract money from the doctor. The doctor, genuinely moved by Amit's stories, was repeatedly coerced into sending money under the false pretence of helping Amit and his family.

Ultimately, the doctor was coerced into sending a total of Rs 4,08,80,457 to Amit and his associates through multiple transactions. The entire scheme was a carefully constructed web of lies, emotional manipulation, and false promises, resulting in significant financial loss and emotional distress for the doctor.

The scam was uncovered through the son’s investigation. A complaint was filed with the Cyber Crime Police on August 31.