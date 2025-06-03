Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Tourist Dies of High Altitude Sickness Near Darcha in Lahaul-Spiti

Kullu: A tourist from Punjab lost his life due to high-altitude sickness in Darcha, located in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. The Himachal Pradesh Police handed over the body to the deceased’s family and have initiated further legal procedures.

According to information received from the Lahaul-Spiti Police, Barjinderjit Pandher, a resident of Patiala in Punjab, had set out for Leh on May 28 with his wife, Gurpreet, and their daughter. The family had stayed at Pang in Leh and was returning toward Manali the following day.

While returning, Barjinderjit’s health began to deteriorate. He was immediately referred to the hospital in Keylong for treatment. However, he passed away before reaching the hospital. Doctors at Keylong later confirmed that the cause of death was high-altitude sickness. His wife, Gurpreet, who was driving the car on the return journey from Leh, informed the Lahaul-Spiti Police that her husband’s health suddenly worsened near Darcha. She rushed him toward Keylong, but he had already died by the time they arrived.

Doctors at Keylong Hospital confirmed that Barjinderjit died of high-altitude sickness and notified the police of the same. Superintendent of Police, Lahaul-Spiti, Ilma Afroz, said, "The deceased was an Ayurvedic doctor by profession and had come to visit the area with his family."