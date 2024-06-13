Doctor Dies After Falling From Hospital Building In Kanpur, Family Alleges Murder

Kanpur: A doctor died after falling from the building of GSVM Medical College in Kanpur on Thursday morning, police said. Her family members suspect she was murdered while police said that a probe has been initiated.

Diksha Tiwari, a resident of Bareilly, had got admission in the college in 2018 and completed her MBBS course in March. Her father Pradeep Tiwari owns a printing press. She had secured a job in Meerut Medical College and was set to join there a few days later.

On Wednesday she had arrived in Kanpur and visited GSVM Medical College for some work. However, she suddenly fell from the building of the medical college this morning and was seriously injured.

DCP Central RS Gautam said Diksha's friends took her to the hospital, where she died. An attempt was made to give her CPR on way to the hospital, but she could not be saved, Gautam said.

"As per preliminary investigation, Diksha fell from the hospital building. Whether it was an accident or suicide or murder, we will know only after the probe is over," he said.

Presently, principal Dr. Sanjay Kala is on leave till June 30. Senior Professor Dr. Richa Giri, who is in-charge on behalf of the principal, said Diksha had completed her studies from the medical college in March and came here reportedly for some work.

Police are questioning Diksha's friends about the work for which she had come to the medical college. Officials are hopeful that examination of the CCTV footage may reveal the mystery behind her death.

Meanwhile, Diksha's family members have alleged that she was murdered. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

