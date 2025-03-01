ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Doctor Allegedly Attacked By Wife's Lover Last Month Succumbs To Injuries

The police team cracked the case through CCTV footage and arrested the accused on Thursday.

The Telangana doctor who was allegedly attacked by his wife lover eight days back succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning in the state's Warangal district
Published : Mar 1, 2025, 2:15 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana doctor who was allegedly attacked by his wife's lover eight days ago in the state's Warangala district succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

Dr Sumanth Reddy was brutally attacked on Battupalli Road on February 20, where the assailants struck the rear of his car to force him out. After Sumanth stepped out to inspect, they repeatedly hit his head with a hammer before fleeing, assuming he was dead, the officials said.

Passersby rushed the severely injured doctor to MGM Hospital in Warangal before he was shifted to Hyderabad. Due to his critical condition, he was brought back to Warangal, where he succumbed on Saturday morning, officials added.

Based on the incident, a complaint was lodged by Sumanth's father, Sudhakar Reddy. The police team launched an investigation and identified the accused through CCTV footage. On Thursday, police arrested Sumanth's wife, Flora Maria, her lover Samuel, and their accomplice Rajkumar while they were attempting to sell stolen gold from the survivor's house.

Dr Reddy, who hailed from Vasavi Colony, had married Flora in 2016. The couple later moved to Sangareddy in 2018, where Flora worked as a teacher, and Sumanth joined Primary Health Care as a contract medical officer.

At that time, Flora had an alleged extramarital affair with Samuel, who was her gym trainer, sources said. After Sumanth discovered the affair, they relocated back to Warangal in 2019. But Flora continued her relationship and used to frequently invite Samuel home when Sumanth would stay away.

It is suspected that to eliminate her husband, Flora and Samuel hatched a murder plot, and she allegedly transferred Rs 1 lakh to Samuel, who then paid Rs 50,000 to Rajkumar, an AR constable in Cyberabad, to carry out the murder. On February 20, the duo entrapped Sumanth while he was returning home from the hospital located in Kazipet, officials said.

