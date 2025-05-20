Doctor Death, Who Fed Victims To Crocodiles, Arrested From Rajasthan's Dausa

New Delhi: The Ayurvedic doctor-turned-serial killer, who became notorious as Doctor Death for feeding his victims to crocodiles, was arrested by Delhi Police from Rajasthan's Dausa, according to the police. When the police arrested him, the accused was hiding under the cover of a priest using a false identity at an ashram in Rajasthan's Dausa.

The 67-year-old Devender Sharma was convicted in multiple murder cases, the police said. The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment in seven separate cases across Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana, and a Gurgaon court has even awarded him the capital punishment.

Sharma had been serving life sentence in Tihar Jail for the brutal killings of several taxi and truck drivers between 2002 and 2004, when he jumped parole in August 2023, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam. "Sharma and his accomplices used to call drivers on fake trips, murder them and sell their vehicles in the grey market," the DCP said. The bodies were then thrown into the crocodile-infested waters of Hazara Canal at Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh to erase all evidence.

The DCP further said Sharma has a long criminal history involving at least 27 cases of murder, kidnapping and robbery.

The accused first gained notoriety for running an illicit kidney transplant racket between 1995 and 2004. Sharma, a BAMS (bachelor of ayurvedic medicine and surgery) degree holder, had opened a clinic in Rajasthan in 1984. Sharma confessed to police about facilitating more than 125 illegal transplants with the help of doctors and middlemen operating across several states.

Devender Sharma turned to crime after incurring heavy financial losses in a failed gas dealership deal. In 1994, he had invested Rs 11 lakh in a company to obtain the dealership. A year later, he floated a fake gas agency and also entered the illegal organ trade. Between 1995 and 2004, he formed a gang that allegedly intercepted trucks carrying LPG cylinders, killed the drivers and stole the consignments. He also carried out targeted killings of taxi drivers. The modus operandi involved hiring taxis, murdering the drivers, and selling their vehicles in the grey market. The bodies were fed to crocodiles.

"His gang used to dismantle trucks and sell them in the markets," said a police source. During this period, Sharma is suspected to have murdered over two dozen people. He was also part of a racket and allegedly charged Rs 7 lakh per case, they said.

In 2004, Sharma was arrested in connection with both the kidney racket and the serial killings. "He was sentenced to life imprisonment in seven separate murder cases across Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana, and even received the death penalty from a Gurgaon court in one case. Police believe he was responsible for over 50 murders," said the officer.