Doctor's Burnt Body Found In His Room In Govt Hospital In Rajasthan's Jalore

The victim was identified as Muralilal Meena (45), a doctor working with the Ayurveda Hospital in Ummedabad village.

Doctor's Burnt Body Found In His Room In Govt Hospital In Rajasthan's Jalore
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 10:52 PM IST

Jaipur: A charred body of a doctor was found in a room of a government hospital in the Jalore district of Rajasthan on Monday morning with police suspecting that the fire was caused due to smoking, police said.

According to police, the victim was identified as Muralilal Meena (45), a doctor working with the Ayurveda Hospital in Ummedabad village. He lived in a room within the hospital premises. On Monday morning, the police received information that smoke was emanating from his room, Circle Officer Gautam Jain said.

A police team rushed to the spot and sent for the body for post-mortem. Prima facie it appears that the fire was caused due to smoking cigarettes in the room, Jain said. The victim was alone in the room when the incident happened. His family had gone to Jaipur to attend a wedding, the officer said.

The officer added that no case has been registered yet. During the initial probe, the police found that Meena had difficulty in movement due to pain in his body and knees.

