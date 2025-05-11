'Do Not Rush Back Home': Jammu Kashmir Police Appeal To LoC Residents Amid Risk of Unexploded Shells

Srinagar: Amid the threat of unexploded shells scattered in the villages of the Line of Control (LoC) after two days of intensified shelling, the Jammu and Kashmir police have asked the residents to desist from returning to their homes until the area is cleared of the explosives.

At least 22 persons were killed in the shelling, mostly in Poonch district; numerous houses and other buildings have been damaged along the LoC. In Uri, one woman was killed while more than a dozen were injured, who are being treated in the Baramulla hospital.

After the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, brokered by the United States (US), the residents of the LoC are yearning to return, while some have begun to return, but the police said the shelling has left numerous unexploded munitions scattered throughout private and public areas, presenting severe and life-threatening hazards to returning civilians.

A property damaged after heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military overnight across the Line of Control In Uri, Baramulla Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“These dangerous devices can remain active for extended periods and may detonate with minimal disturbance, posing extreme danger to untrained individuals. We urgently appeal to all displaced residents to refrain from returning to your homes until official clearance is provided by the J&K Police,” police in Baramulla district said in its advisory issued for the residents of Uri.

Police said its specialised Bomb Disposal Squad is actively conducting comprehensive sweeping operations to identify and safely neutralise all unexploded ordnance.

Thousands of residents of Uri who fled their homes after shelling by Pakistan in response to the ‘Operation Sindoor’ by India were put in a college in Baramulla town. The legislator from Uri, Sajjad Shafi, said that 50 per cent of the 150,000 population of Uri have been affected by the shelling as their homes and property were damaged.

Household items damaged after heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military across the Line of Control In Uri, Baramulla Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The police said that unauthorised return to restricted areas is prohibited and may result in legal consequences. “The estimated timeframe for complete clearance operations is a few days, depending on weather conditions and the extent of contamination. Official announcements regarding safe return will be communicated by the district administration through various means,” it said.

Sajjad also appealed to the residents to wait for the official nod for their return. “Unexploded shells lie scattered along the LoC villages, so I urge you to maintain patience for two days till the villages are cleared of the unexploded shells. When we get clearance, we will take you back to the homes,” he said.

Meanwhile, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has demanded that the government must rehabilitate the people shelled on LoC. Mehbooba visited the Baramulla hospital, where the shelling had hit people who were being treated. She said that the government must build new houses for these families.