'Do Not Fear Terrorists', Say Devotees On Way To Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine After Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

New Delhi: As thousands of tourists are fleeing Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, devotees travelling from Delhi to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra showed no decline in courage.

ETV Bharat spoke to some of the passengers of the Shri Shakti Express going on pilgrimage to the Katra shrine; they said they had no fear of terrorists. “They want to scare the country and the people, but no one is going to be afraid,” said a group of devotees as their enthusiasm and devotion seemed to outweigh the terrorist attack.

The Shri Shakti Express left for Katra, Jammu, at 7:00 pm on Wednesday from New Delhi Railway Station.

Pallav Arora of Ghaziabad, Haryana, said he was travelling to Katra with his parents, wife and two children, and there is no feeling or fear in their minds.

“We have no fear or apprehension in our minds because we are thrilled to meet Mata Rani. Hopefully, our journey will be safe and comfortable,” he said.

Another devotee, SK Singh, expressed similar views and condemned the Pahalgam attack. He said he does not want to create negative apprehension as he is travelling with his family to the holy site.

Tittal Pal of Guwahati, Assam, said he doesn’t fear those who kill humans, as they are terrorists and have no religion. “The incident site is also far away from Katra, so we are relaxed,” he said.