DNA Tests In Paternity Disputes Should Not Be Ordered Routinely, Rules Orissa HC

By Pradip Kumar Das

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has ruled that directing a DNA test of a son despite the mother’s clear admission of parentage would be an affront to her motherhood and contrary to law. The observation came from Justice B.P. Routray, sitting in a single bench, while dismissing a civil miscellaneous petition challenging a trial court’s refusal to order a DNA test in a property partition dispute. The opposition party had sought such a test to question the parentage of a 58-year-old man.

“This is not a fit case to direct for a DNA test. No infirmity is seen in the trial court’s order refusing the prayer of the petitioner. Resultantly, the CMP is dismissed,” Justice Routray noted in the judgment.

The court stressed that since the man’s mother had categorically affirmed in cross-examination that the man was her son through her late husband, there was no legal basis for a DNA test. It also underlined that the opposition party, being a third party, lacked the authority to question the parentage.