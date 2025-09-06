DNA Tests In Paternity Disputes Should Not Be Ordered Routinely, Rules Orissa HC

The Court observed that ordering a DNA test in such circumstances would amount to undermining a mother’s testimony and dignity
By Pradip Kumar Das
Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has ruled that directing a DNA test of a son despite the mother’s clear admission of parentage would be an affront to her motherhood and contrary to law. The observation came from Justice B.P. Routray, sitting in a single bench, while dismissing a civil miscellaneous petition challenging a trial court’s refusal to order a DNA test in a property partition dispute. The opposition party had sought such a test to question the parentage of a 58-year-old man.
“This is not a fit case to direct for a DNA test. No infirmity is seen in the trial court’s order refusing the prayer of the petitioner. Resultantly, the CMP is dismissed,” Justice Routray noted in the judgment.
The court stressed that since the man’s mother had categorically affirmed in cross-examination that the man was her son through her late husband, there was no legal basis for a DNA test. It also underlined that the opposition party, being a third party, lacked the authority to question the parentage.
Citing Section 112 of the Indian Evidence Act, the Court observed that ordering a DNA test in such circumstances would amount to undermining a mother’s testimony and dignity. It further remarked that such a test was irrelevant to partition suits, where the family status of parties determines their shares.
Justice Routray added that recognition of a son is not confined to biological proof alone but also lies in social acknowledgement. He emphasized that courts must weigh the right to privacy and the need for truth before compelling medical examinations, reserving DNA testing for cases of “eminent need.”
The judgment reiterated that DNA tests in paternity disputes should not be ordered routinely but only after careful balancing of legal presumptions, privacy rights, and the necessity of the test for just adjudication.
