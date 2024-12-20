DNA Test Ordered In Haldwani After 16-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth; Police Investigate POCSO Case

Haldwani: The police initiated a probe under the POCSO Act after a 16-year-old girl gave birth to a baby girl at Sushila Tiwari Hospital on December 18. Authorities have also ordered a DNA test to identify the child's father.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) City Prakash Chandra, "The statements of the victim and her mother have been recorded, but both are unwilling to share any information." Despite the lack of a formal complaint from the family, the police registered a case against unknown individuals under the POCSO Act. "We started the process of conducting a DNA test of the newborn," the SP said. "Once we receive the report, we will know the identity of the person responsible," he added.

The minor girl, a Class IX student, had been living with her family in Haldwani after moving from Uttar Pradesh. Her mother, a domestic help, took her daughter to the hospital on December 18 after she complained of severe stomach pain. Doctors initially suspected pregnancy, but after confirming it, the girl gave birth to a baby girl through a normal delivery.

Dr Vijay Mehta, the police station in-charge said, "Since the family did not lodge a complaint, we registered the case suo motu. The investigation is going on under Sub-Inspector Deepa Joshi." He also confirmed that the baby is in the NICU for observation. The girl's father is missing. "We are pursuing all possible leads in the case," said SP Chandra.