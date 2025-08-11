DMK's RS Bharathi Stirs Controversy With Statement On Kamaraj

Tirunelveli: DMK Organizing Secretary RS Bharathi's recent statement that "Karunanidhi's government was dissolved because Kamaraj was not arrested during the Emergency period" has caused a huge controversy.

Bharathi made the statement at a public meeting held in Thachanallur, Tirunelveli, to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, the birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the four-year achievement presentation meeting of DMK.

Bharathi criticized Edappadi Palaniswami's speech on DMK. “The DMK’s vote bank is increasing because Edappadi Palaniswami is campaigning across Tamil Nadu. AIADMK workers are in distress because he has allied with the BJP", he said.

Bharathi said when Anna started the DMK, the outfit had five lakh members. "While it had increased to 50 lakh during the Kalaignar era, now one-and-a-half crore people have joined the party in the last 10 days since the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign started," he said.

Bharathi further said when the Emergency was declared across the country, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had issued an order for arrest of Kamaraj. But Karunanidhi, who refused to accept it, went to see Kamaraj in person with a letter of resignation from his post as Chief Minister. Kamaraj hugged Kalaignar and thanked him with tears in his eyes, saying, "It is because of your rule that I have not been arrested yet", he said. Indira Gandhi dissolved the DMK government keeping in mind that Kamaraj was not arrested.

He said MGR had filed a case against DMK for showing black flags to Indira Gandhi. But even then, no case was registered against DMK for corruption. "However, a Rs 1500 crore corruption case is still pending against Edappadi Palaniswami. His case will be dusted off anytime. If he keeps on talking too much, the situation will be different,” he said.