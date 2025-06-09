ETV Bharat / state

DMK’s Raja Challenges Amit Shah To Debate On Fulfilled Promises

Chennai: Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's participation in a BJP meeting in Madurai, where Shah made political remarks against the DMK government and levelled corruption allegations related to TASMAC, DMK Deputy General Secretary and Member of Parliament A Raja addressed said, "Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah forgot the dignity of his position and spoke blatant lies. We can counter every line of his speech with evidence. The people of Tamil Nadu will never accept his statements."

Speaking to the media at Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet, Chennai, on Monday, A. Raja said, "The Central government has often failed to give funds for development projects in Tamil Nadu. Still, the state government used its budget and completed the projects. Unable to accept this, the BJP and the Union government sent Amit Shah to Tamil Nadu and staged a cheap political show. This is not right for Amit Shah as a person, and it's also disrespectful to the position he holds. It would be better if he stopped such shameful acts."

Furthermore, responding to Amit Shah's allegation that DMK has fulfilled only 10% of its election promises, Raja said, "We have fulfilled 98.5 per cent of our election promises. The only thing left is the pension scheme for government employees. "A committee has been formed for that as well, and we have even fulfilled promises that we never publicly announced. We challenge Amit Shah to come forward, and we are ready to defend all the promises we made—with evidence."

When asked about allegations that the state government was subverting Union government schemes, he said, "The BJP is making baseless allegations. Their political philosophy is to win everywhere. If you ask why they are not winning here, it’s because we have an alternative ideology. That is why they cannot succeed in Tamil Nadu."