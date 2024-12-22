DMK Passes Resolution Condemning Amit Shah's 'Defamatory' Remarks On Ambedkar

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) executive committee meeting, headed by party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday passed nine resolutions, including one condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged defamatory remarks on BR Ambedkar.

The executive committee has strongly condemned Shah for "denigrating and defaming" the sacrifice of Ambedkar, who is hailed as a key figure of Indian political law, was a well-known member of the Constituent Assembly and created a Constitution that made Indian democracy shine on the world stage.

The committee further expressed its appreciation for the DMK executives, volunteers, and people who spontaneously gathered in the protests and the DMK and alliance parties MPs who raised their voices to condemn the issue in both houses of Parliament.

Shah had criticised the Congress in Parliament on December 17 by claiming that it was becoming a fashion for the party to invoke Ambedkar's name. Had they taken the name of God then by this time they would have gained place in heaven, he had said.

The fact that the Union Home Minister practised such a disgusting and indecent politics in the Parliament, the temple of democracy, by denigrating Ambedkar, is an unprecedented affront to Parliamentary democracy under the BJP rule, the resolution stated. This committee has noted that the dramas that are being staged by the BJP inside and outside the Parliament to divert the Union Home Minister's speech is unacceptable to anyone and ridiculous, the resolution stated.

Also, the strategies that are to be formulated by the DMK for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were discussed today.

Among the other resolutions passed at the meeting, include demanding cyclone Fengal disaster funds from the Centre for Tamil Nadu, to junk the 'One Nation, One Election' policy and lauding the Dravidian model government that launched a caste-free “Kalaignar Craft Project” instead of the Union Govt's Vishwakarma Project.

The meeting was held at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet in Chennai. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, deputy general secretaries Kanimozhi, I. Periyasamy, Ponmudi and over 600 executive committee members including ministers participated in it.