Wilson, who has alleged such anomalies affecting OBCs earlier, took to X to express his grievance over the issue and draw the attention of authorities.

DMK MP Wilson Alleges Anomalies In OBC Quota, Questions Recommendation Criteria In Medical Education
DMK Rajya Sabha member P Wilson. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: DMK Rajya Sabha member P Wilson alleged indiscrepancies in alloting OBC quota in the medical education, highlighting results of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024. The MP, who has time and again pointed out such anomalies affecting OBCs, took to X to express his grievance over the issue and draw the attention of all concerned.

Pointing out the alleged violation in the adherence to reservation for other Backward Class in medical education, he wrote, "The results of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024, conducted from September to November 2024, were published on the UPSC website on November 14, 2024. According to the press release, there were 163 vacancies for Category I Medical Officers in the General Duty Sub-Cadre of the Central Health Service; However, no vacancies were announced for OBC candidates !"

He further wrote, “Despite this, 22 OBC candidates, along with two additional candidates, have been recommended for appointment in Category I, exceeding the available vacancies. The cadre authority has been directed to adjust these recommendations against future OBC vacancies!! It raises the question: How can recommendations be made without publicly announcing OBC vacancies and transparently calling for applications?.”

Wilson had earlier urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend The National Medical Commission Act 2019, and to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He also spoke for giving up the proposed National Exit Test (NExT) and allow individual states to manage their medical admission procedures.

