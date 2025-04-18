ETV Bharat / state

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva Counters Dhankhar On Constitution-Judiciary Issue

Siva said Dhankar's observations on this SC verdict is unethical and the rule of law must prevail in India in true sense of the term.

DMP MP Tiruchi Siva. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva meddled in the constitution vs judiciary issue and took a potshot at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar for his observations that India cannot have a situation where the judiciary directs the President.

Taking to X to express his viewpoints on the issue, he wrote a recent Supreme Court verdict on the role of governors and Presidents invoking Article 142 undoubtedly established that no individual in the name of being a constitutional authority can 'sit over the bills' passed by a legislature indefinitely, undermining the constitutional provisions.

"Under the separation of powers as per the constitution the executive, legislative and judiciary have distinct powers . When all three act on their own spheres one should not forget that constitution is supreme . The recent Supreme Court verdict on the role of Governors and President invoking Article 142 undoubtedly has established that no individual in the name of being a constitutional authority can sit over the bills passed by a legislature indefinitely underminining the constitutional provisions . The Vice President Mr.Jagdeep Dhankar’s observations on this SC verdict is unethical! Every citizen is and must be aware that “ the rule of law “ prevails in the union of India," Siva wrote.

The Supreme Court in its verdict earlier declared as illegal and erroneous the action of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in reserving 10 Bills for consideration of the President after they had already been reconsidered by the state Assembly.

The apex court for the first time prescribed that the President should decide on the Bills reserved for consideration by the Governor within three months from the date on which such reference is received.

Taking exceptions to the Supreme Court ruling, Dhankhar expressed worries. He asked, “There is a directive to the President by a recent judgement. Where are we heading? What is happening in the country?”

