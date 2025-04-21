DMK Mouthpiece Murasoli Slams Vice-President Dhankhar For Remarks On Supreme Court

Chennai: DMK mouthpiece Murasoli wonders whether the President and Governor are above the Constitution and slams Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. It also questions how the Union would react if the President ignores the Union Cabinet’s advice and withholds assent.

Continuing its tirade against Vice-President Dhankhar, Murasoli has strongly opposed his comment that "The Supreme Court cannot order the President; it has never happened before in Indian democracy." Murasoli stated that Dhankhar's comment is against the principles of Indian democracy and insults the judiciary.

On what basis did the Vice-President say that the Supreme Court cannot order the President? The daily has questioned him about which article of the Indian Constitution is mentioned?

Murasoli also questioned whether Dhankhar would watch quietly if the President suspended bills passed by the Central government, just as the Governors suspend bills passed by the State government for years. Would he still be firm in his stand that no one can give orders to the President?

Murasoli stated in today's editorial that the Supreme Court has the right to examine the Constitution and seek explanations if there are any shortcomings. Murasoli also questioned how it can be accepted that the Supreme Court, which has the power to hear the election case of the President and Vice-President, cannot issue orders to the President in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

The daily stated that criticising a judgment given under the power conferred on the Supreme Court by Article 142 of the Constitution is against Indian democracy and that the Supreme Court's judgment is a fair order given in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had kept 10 bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in abeyance for several months without giving his assent. The Governor also sent some bills for the President's assent, disregarding the legal process that requires the Governor's assent if the bills are to be repassed.

The Tamil Nadu government, deeply dissatisfied with the situation, filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Governor. After hearing the case, the Supreme Court recently directed the Governor and the President to give assent to the pending bills within three months. Since independence, granting assent to bills has been the prerogative of the President and Governors. The Supreme Court’s order has sparked a major debate across the country.

Several BJP leaders criticised the Supreme Court's decision, suggesting that if the Court intended to guide Parliament, it might as well dissolve it. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar went a step further, stating, "The Supreme Court’s directive asking the President to give assent to the bills is unacceptable. This is an attack on Indian democracy. No court has the authority to direct the President."

While several opposition leaders criticised the Vice-President's remarks, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned Vice-President Dhankhar, stating that those in appointed positions cannot dictate to those elected by the people.

