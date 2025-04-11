DMK Removes K Ponmudy From Key Post After Controversial Remarks On Women Spark Outrage

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Forests K Ponmudy was on Friday removed from his position as Deputy General Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). This action follows a controversy triggered by his recent remarks about women, particularly sex workers, which drew sharp criticism from within his party and the opposition.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin issued an official statement announcing Ponmudy's removal from the senior party post. While the statement did not cite reasons, the decision comes after a viral video surfaced showing Ponmudy making derogatory comments regarding religious identities like Shaivism and Vaishnavism in the context of sex work. The remarks were widely condemned as offensive and insensitive.

Reacting to the controversy, DMKP MP and senior leader Kanimozhi took to the social media platform X, stating, "The recent speech of Minister Ponmudy is unacceptable. Such derogatory language, regardless of the context, must be condemned." Her strong response was praised across political lines, with BJP Tamil Nadu Vice-President Narayan Tirupathy welcoming her statement.

Tirupathy, however, demanded stronger action, calling Ponmudy's continued presence in the cabinet 'shameful'. In response to the leadership Vacuum, DMK has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva as the new Deputy General Secretary of the party. According to the official party release, this change was made under Rule 17, Section 3 of the DMK constitution. Tiruchi Siva was previously serving as Secretary of the Party's Policy Propagation Wing.

This is not the first time Ponmudy has stirred controversy. He had earlier made headlines for linking North Indian migrants with the street food trade, mocking those promoting Hindi by referring to Hindi-speaking vendors selling pain puri in Coimbatore.