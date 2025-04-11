ETV Bharat / state

DMK Removes K Ponmudy From Key Post After Controversial Remarks On Women Spark Outrage

DMK leader K Ponmudy was removed from a key party post after controversial remarks on Shaivism, Vaishnavism, and sex workers sparked criticism.

DMK leader K Ponmudy was removed from a key party post after controversial remarks on Shaivism, Vaishnavism, and sex workers sparked criticism.
File Photo: DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST

Updated : April 11, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Forests K Ponmudy was on Friday removed from his position as Deputy General Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). This action follows a controversy triggered by his recent remarks about women, particularly sex workers, which drew sharp criticism from within his party and the opposition.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin issued an official statement announcing Ponmudy's removal from the senior party post. While the statement did not cite reasons, the decision comes after a viral video surfaced showing Ponmudy making derogatory comments regarding religious identities like Shaivism and Vaishnavism in the context of sex work. The remarks were widely condemned as offensive and insensitive.

Reacting to the controversy, DMKP MP and senior leader Kanimozhi took to the social media platform X, stating, "The recent speech of Minister Ponmudy is unacceptable. Such derogatory language, regardless of the context, must be condemned." Her strong response was praised across political lines, with BJP Tamil Nadu Vice-President Narayan Tirupathy welcoming her statement.

Tirupathy, however, demanded stronger action, calling Ponmudy's continued presence in the cabinet 'shameful'. In response to the leadership Vacuum, DMK has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva as the new Deputy General Secretary of the party. According to the official party release, this change was made under Rule 17, Section 3 of the DMK constitution. Tiruchi Siva was previously serving as Secretary of the Party's Policy Propagation Wing.

This is not the first time Ponmudy has stirred controversy. He had earlier made headlines for linking North Indian migrants with the street food trade, mocking those promoting Hindi by referring to Hindi-speaking vendors selling pain puri in Coimbatore.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Forests K Ponmudy was on Friday removed from his position as Deputy General Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). This action follows a controversy triggered by his recent remarks about women, particularly sex workers, which drew sharp criticism from within his party and the opposition.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin issued an official statement announcing Ponmudy's removal from the senior party post. While the statement did not cite reasons, the decision comes after a viral video surfaced showing Ponmudy making derogatory comments regarding religious identities like Shaivism and Vaishnavism in the context of sex work. The remarks were widely condemned as offensive and insensitive.

Reacting to the controversy, DMKP MP and senior leader Kanimozhi took to the social media platform X, stating, "The recent speech of Minister Ponmudy is unacceptable. Such derogatory language, regardless of the context, must be condemned." Her strong response was praised across political lines, with BJP Tamil Nadu Vice-President Narayan Tirupathy welcoming her statement.

Tirupathy, however, demanded stronger action, calling Ponmudy's continued presence in the cabinet 'shameful'. In response to the leadership Vacuum, DMK has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva as the new Deputy General Secretary of the party. According to the official party release, this change was made under Rule 17, Section 3 of the DMK constitution. Tiruchi Siva was previously serving as Secretary of the Party's Policy Propagation Wing.

This is not the first time Ponmudy has stirred controversy. He had earlier made headlines for linking North Indian migrants with the street food trade, mocking those promoting Hindi by referring to Hindi-speaking vendors selling pain puri in Coimbatore.

Last Updated : April 11, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

K PONMUDY REMOVED FROM DMK POSTPONMUDY REMARKS ON SEX WORKERSDMK MINISTER K PONMUDY REMOVED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.