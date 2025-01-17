ETV Bharat / state

DMK Legal Wing To Discuss 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative Of Centre

State Law Minister S Regupathy will hoist the party flag at the conference which will be held at St George's Anglo Indian School.

DMK Legal Wing To Discuss 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative Of Centre
File photo of M K Stalin (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 7:05 PM IST

Chennai: The DMK legal wing will discuss several crucial issues, including the 'one nation, one election' initiative of the Central government, at its third state conference here on January 18, the party said on Friday.

State Law Minister S Regupathy will hoist the party flag at the conference which will be held at St George's Anglo Indian School. Party general secretary and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan will inaugurate. DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin would address the event later in the evening.

"There would be a panel discussion on the 'one nation, one election' initiative of the Centre. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, former CEC S Y Quraishi, and senior journalist N Ram will take part in it," the party said. The conference would also discuss other issues, including "Dravidam and economic transformation."

Chennai: The DMK legal wing will discuss several crucial issues, including the 'one nation, one election' initiative of the Central government, at its third state conference here on January 18, the party said on Friday.

State Law Minister S Regupathy will hoist the party flag at the conference which will be held at St George's Anglo Indian School. Party general secretary and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan will inaugurate. DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin would address the event later in the evening.

"There would be a panel discussion on the 'one nation, one election' initiative of the Centre. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, former CEC S Y Quraishi, and senior journalist N Ram will take part in it," the party said. The conference would also discuss other issues, including "Dravidam and economic transformation."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DMK PRESIDENT M K STALINTN CM M K STALINDMK DISCUSS ONE NATION ONE ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.