Tamil Nadu: DMK Leader Senthil Balaji's Release Sparks Hope And Controversy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Former DMK minister Senthil Balaji walked out of jail after spending more than a year in prison in an illegal money transfer case. The Supreme Court granted him conditional bail on Thursday.

Balaji's supporters were overjoyed and celebrated by his supporters across Tamil Nadu by bursting firecrackers and offering sweets. Now, there is speculation that he will be given the ministerial post again.

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed happiness over Balaji's release.

“In the current environment where the enforcement department has been turned into a department to suppress political opponents, the Supreme Court is the only dawn for it. Even during an emergency, there is no jail life for so many days. Political conspiracies continued for 15 months,” he wrote on X in Tamil.

“By arresting him and keeping him in jail, they wanted to break the resolve of brother Senthil Balaji. I welcome Brother Senthil Balaji, who is coming out of prison having already received manure. Your sacrifice is great! Assurance is greater than that!” he posted.

DMK Leaders Speak

In June 2023, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Balaji following approval from the SC in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs' scam' when he was the transport minister during the AIADMK government.

Now with his release, many questions are making the rounds, including whether he will be given a ministerial post again.

Responding to the speculations, DMK’s Organisational Secretary RS Bharti said there was no obstacle for Balaji to become a minister, as he has been in jail for 15 months without any kind of trial.

Another leader and minister, S. Muthuswamy, said, "The leadership will decide on Senthil Balaji's ministerial responsibility."

DMK Spokesperson Committee Chairman DKS Ilangovan expressed similar views, saying that Stalin would decide on this matter.

While terming the bail granted to Balaji as a “delayed delivery of justice," Ilangovan claimed that the court had not barred him from becoming a minister.

BJP Leader Cautions