Tamil Nadu: DMK Leader Senthil Balaji's Release Sparks Hope And Controversy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Former DMK minister Senthil Balaji walked out of jail after spending more than a year in prison in an illegal money transfer case. The Supreme Court granted him conditional bail on Thursday.
Balaji's supporters were overjoyed and celebrated by his supporters across Tamil Nadu by bursting firecrackers and offering sweets. Now, there is speculation that he will be given the ministerial post again.
DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed happiness over Balaji's release.
“In the current environment where the enforcement department has been turned into a department to suppress political opponents, the Supreme Court is the only dawn for it. Even during an emergency, there is no jail life for so many days. Political conspiracies continued for 15 months,” he wrote on X in Tamil.
“By arresting him and keeping him in jail, they wanted to break the resolve of brother Senthil Balaji. I welcome Brother Senthil Balaji, who is coming out of prison having already received manure. Your sacrifice is great! Assurance is greater than that!” he posted.
DMK Leaders Speak
In June 2023, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Balaji following approval from the SC in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs' scam' when he was the transport minister during the AIADMK government.
Now with his release, many questions are making the rounds, including whether he will be given a ministerial post again.
Responding to the speculations, DMK’s Organisational Secretary RS Bharti said there was no obstacle for Balaji to become a minister, as he has been in jail for 15 months without any kind of trial.
Another leader and minister, S. Muthuswamy, said, "The leadership will decide on Senthil Balaji's ministerial responsibility."
DMK Spokesperson Committee Chairman DKS Ilangovan expressed similar views, saying that Stalin would decide on this matter.
While terming the bail granted to Balaji as a “delayed delivery of justice," Ilangovan claimed that the court had not barred him from becoming a minister.
BJP Leader Cautions
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha President and Coimbatore (South) MLA, Vanathi Srinivasan, accused the chief minister of having “double standards,” as he accused Balaji of corruption when he was with AIADMK in the past and welcomed him today.
“Did the corrupt person who was in AIADMK become a saint when he joined DMK,” she asked.
“The court did not acquit Balaji. Only bail has been granted with various restrictions. Balaji, who is out on conditional bail, should not be reinstated as a minister in Stalin's Cabinet," she said.
"Stalin is proving himself as an epitome of contradictions with this incident. Shame on you, Stalin, for celebrating a corrupt criminal who admitted to taking bribes in a cash-for-jobs case," Vanathi said.
‘No Legal Ban On Ministry’
Senior journalist Durai Karuna told ETV Bharat that the ministerial post may not be granted on moral grounds, but there is no legal prohibition.
“Previously, when the Supreme Court suspended the sentence of MLA K Ponmudi in a case, he was given minister’s post again. The Tamil Nadu governor had to administer the oath of office to him on legal grounds even as he hadn’t approved it earlier,” he said.
What's Next For Coimbatore?
After Balaji's release, his supporters hoped there would be restructuring in Coimbatore's local municipal system, as it was under Balaji that DMK won at least 610 seats in urban local body polls in 2022, including councillors, municipal councillors, and municipal council members.
“Balaji would travel to Coimbatore in the morning, Karur in the evening, and Chennai at night without eating and sleeping just to make us win,” said one of the councillors.
“He was in Coimbatore even on the day of the election announcement. However, since the day of his arrest, only a few people could meet him,” he said.
Another member from Karur believed that Balaji would take charge as a minister and take charge of Coimbatore, his stronghold.
