DMK Is Corrupt, It Will Not Come Back To Power: Amit Shah In Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Chief Minister M K Stalin does not have any right to dub the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill as "black bill" as he alleged the Tamil Nadu chief minister carried out "black deed." Addressing a party event here, Shah alleged the DMK led the "most corrupt" government in the country and it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ran the government as per Tamil classical didactic book, Thirukkural's guidance for an able, ideal ruler.

The BJP veteran alleged Stalin had no right to dismiss the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill as a Black Bill as he is a CM who did "black deed." He listed out various 'scams' in the incumbent regime in Tamil Nadu. Slamming the DMK over "corruption", he alleged several scams, including those related to state liquor corporation TASMAC, sand mining, infrastructure, transport department, nutrition kit, free dhoti, cash for jobs, ration smuggling and a scam over MGNREGA where the money of poor Tamils was swindled.

Citing the case against DMK leader and former Minister K Ponmudy and the recent one of V Senthil Balaji who continued as a minister when he was in jail in connection with an ED case, Shah asked if it was appropriate to be part of the Cabinet and govern despite being jailed.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, he said her only agenda was to make her son Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. Similarly, the only agenda of Stalin was to make his son Udhayanidhi the chief minister. Both will not fructify as the NDA will emerge victorious, Shah asserted.

Alleging that the DMK is leading the most corrupt government in the country, he expressed confidence that in Tamil Nadu a regime of the BJP, AIADMK and other constituents of the NDA will form the government following win in the 2026 Assembly election. In 2024 LS polls, NDA got 18 per cent vote share and AIADMK (which was not part of NDA at that time) received 21 per cent and when put together, it is 39 per cent.

Alliance with AIADMK is not a mere political agreement but a new path for Tamil Nadu's progress. Emphasising the importance of booth-level workers and grassroot-level work in BJP's victory, he said during the next 8 months, every worker in Tamil Nadu should focus on poll related tasks such as holding road-corner meetings, door-to-door outreach and take PM's development agenda to every household.

After GST reforms announced by the prime minister, there will be a massive drop in taxes on quite a few items used by the common man, he noted. PM Modi has announced Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana; a scheme to provide jobs to youths, at an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore and also a High-Powered Demography Mission against intruders.

"We have to work for the victory of not just BJP candiates but all our NDA members," he said and alleged that the INDIA alliance could neither do good for Tamil Nadu, nor for the country.

Shah addressed the BJP's "Booth Karyakarta Sammelan" here. He thanked the prime minister and BJP chief JP Nadda for nominating CP Radhakrishnan as NDA candidate to the office of vice president. "As chairman of the RS, Tamil Nadu's son will decorate the chair."

Years ago, the NDA chose APJ Abdul Kalam as President and PM Modi has always worked to honour Tamil, Tamil Nadu and the Tamil culture. In this regard, he underlined initiatives such as Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, Kashi Tamil sangamam and translation of Thirukkural into 13 languages.