DMK concludes allocation of Lok Sabha constituencies for allies

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

DMK concludes allocation of Lok Sabha constituencies for allies

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the DMK on Monday named the specific constituencies to be contested by the grand old party, a key ally.

Chennai: Days after allotting to Congress nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the only segment in Puducherry, the DMK on Monday named the specific constituencies to be contested by the grand old party, a key ally. The DMK, which had allotted one constituency to Vaiko-led MDMK named Tiruchirappalli LS segment for it, a constituency currently represented by the Congress party's Su Thirunavukkarasar.

The Congress party will contest from Tiruvallur (Reserved), Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, Karur, Virudhunagar and Kanniyakumari seats. Of these nine seats, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Tirunelveli are currently held by the DMK and other seats were won by Congress in 2019 as an ally of the Dravidian party.

With this, the DMK has completed the exercise of seat allocation and identifying the specific segments to be contested by it and its allies. The DMK has already allotted Madurai and Dindigul to CPI(M), Nagapattinam and Tiruppur to CPI and the reserved seats of Chidambaram and Villupuram to VCK. The IUML will contest from Ramanathapuram and the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katch (KMDK) is set to fight from Namakkal on the Rising Sun symbol.

The DMK will be contesting in 21 Lok Sabha seats (22 seats when Namakkal is included as KMDK will contest in DMK symbol) and its allies in the remaining 18 LS segments in Tamil Nadu. Congress will field its candidate in Puducherry.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.