DJ Sound Box Collision Causes Balcony Collapse In Bilaspur, One Dead, Five Injured

Bilaspur: A tragic accident occurred during a procession in the Masturi police station area of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday. As the Hindu New Year procession passed through Kewatpara in Malhar Chowki, a DJ sound box collided with a house’s balcony, causing it to collapse.

One Child Dead, Five Injured

The incident took place around 8:30 PM, injuring five people standing nearby. Among them, 11-year-old Prashant Kewat succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The other injured individuals include Chandrashekhar Kewat (25), Deepak Kewat (15), Deepesh Kewat (14), and Hemant Kewat (13). Three of the injured were referred to Bilaspur District Hospital for further treatment.

Police Investigation and Legal Action

CSP Udayan Behar confirmed that a vehicle carrying the DJ sound system was moving through Malhar Chowki when its sound box hit a weak balcony, leading to the collapse. The falling debris injured 10 people, with one fatality.

The Bilaspur police registered a case of culpable homicide against the DJ operator, the vehicle driver, and the event organiser. All three have been arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Public Concerns Over Loud DJ Music

Local residents expressed concerns over the persistent issue of excessively loud DJ music, which adversely affects children, the elderly, and the seriously ill. Many are now demanding stricter regulations on DJ sound levels during public processions.