Diwali Night Turns Deadly: Two Killed, One Injured In East Delhi Shooting

New Delhi: At least two persons were killed and one injured after miscreants opened fire in the Farsh Bazar area of East Delhi’s Shahdara amid the noise of firecrackers on Diwali night, police said.

The victims, Akash (40), his nephew Rishabh Sharma (16), and his son Krish Sharma (10), were targeted in the attack due to personal enmity, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday night as the Police Control Room (PCR) received information about the firing incident at around 8:30 PM.

District Deputy Commission of Police (DCP) Shahdara Prashant Gautam said as soon as the police reached the crime scene, they found the three persons with gunshot wounds.

“We rushed them to the hospital with the help of residents, where Akash and Rishabh were declared dead by doctors while Krish is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital,” he said.

Gautam said that the shooting was a result of a “past dispute” between the victims’ family and the accused, namely Bunty.

Eyewitnesses claimed the accused had come to their home earlier to seek blessings before opening fire. “He entered the victims' home, touched the feet of elders, and fired five rounds back to back,” they alleged.

DCP Gautam said that the police had registered the case, and statements from the victim's family members are being recorded. "We are also examining the CCTV footage. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal enmity," he confirmed.