Diwali Night Turns Deadly: Two Killed, One Injured In East Delhi Shooting

New Delhi: At least two persons were killed and one injured after miscreants opened fire in the Farsh Bazar area of East Delhi’s Shahdara amid the noise of firecrackers on Diwali night, police said.
The victims, Akash (40), his nephew Rishabh Sharma (16), and his son Krish Sharma (10), were targeted in the attack due to personal enmity, they said.
The incident took place on Thursday night as the Police Control Room (PCR) received information about the firing incident at around 8:30 PM.
#WATCH | Delhi: DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam says, " at around 8.30 pm, we received a pcr call informing that there had been firing in the bihari colony and some people were injured. upon reaching the spot, it was known that akash (40) his nephew rishab (16) and his son krish (10)… https://t.co/BqAwGVwH9E pic.twitter.com/swBryX1AXc— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024
District Deputy Commission of Police (DCP) Shahdara Prashant Gautam said as soon as the police reached the crime scene, they found the three persons with gunshot wounds.
“We rushed them to the hospital with the help of residents, where Akash and Rishabh were declared dead by doctors while Krish is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital,” he said.
Gautam said that the shooting was a result of a “past dispute” between the victims’ family and the accused, namely Bunty.
Eyewitnesses claimed the accused had come to their home earlier to seek blessings before opening fire. “He entered the victims' home, touched the feet of elders, and fired five rounds back to back,” they alleged.
#WATCH | Delhi | Shahdara double murder case | Mother of deceased Akash said, " one man named lakshay had been visiting our lane for the last 3-4 days. yesterday, he came to our house with a box of sweets and urged me to receive it in my hands. at the time when my son was making… pic.twitter.com/gaKMjizrP3— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2024
DCP Gautam said that the police had registered the case, and statements from the victim's family members are being recorded. "We are also examining the CCTV footage. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal enmity," he confirmed.
