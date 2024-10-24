ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Gift For Govt Employees & Pensioners: CM Yogi Announces 3% DA Hike

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come up with a Diwali gift for the state's employees and pensioners.

The state government has announced a three percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its 12 lakh government employees and pensioners.

With the three percent hike, the DA now stands at 53 percent. The new hike will benefit around eight lakh employees and four lakh pensioners of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the Central government had increased the DA of its employees by three percent and it was expected that the state government too would come up with a similar announcement.