Diwali Gift For Govt Employees & Pensioners: CM Yogi Announces 3% DA Hike

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come up with a Diwali gift for the state's employees and pensioners.
The state government has announced a three percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its 12 lakh government employees and pensioners.
With the three percent hike, the DA now stands at 53 percent. The new hike will benefit around eight lakh employees and four lakh pensioners of Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier, the Central government had increased the DA of its employees by three percent and it was expected that the state government too would come up with a similar announcement.
On October 23, the Yogi government had announced a bonus for its employees. It is believed that the hiked DA and the bonus will be reflected in the salaries and pensions before Diwali.
The hiked DA and bonus will be payable to all state government employees, semi-government employees and teachers of municipal bodies. According to sources this will put an additional burden of about Rs 3,000 crores on the government exchequer. The finance department has also made preparations in this regard.
The employees and officers get one-time increment and two DA hikes in a year. Usually, the DA is hiked between January and July while salary is increased in either July or January.
