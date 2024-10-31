ETV Bharat / state

Diwali At Lord Ram's Maternal Home: Check The Auspicious Time Of Festival At Kaushalya Mata Dham

Kaushalya Mata Dham in Chhattisgarh's Chandkhurai is believed to be Lord Ram's maternal home where Diwali is celebrated during a special time slot.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Raipur: Like the rest of the country, Diwali, the festival of lights will be celebrated with fervour on Friday at the Kaushalya Mata Dham in Chhattisgarh's Chandkhurai, believed to be the maternal home of Lord Ram.

The temple management has finalised preparations for celebrating Diwali at the Kaushalya Mata Dham amid enthusiasm among the people about Deepotsav.

Auspicious Time For Diwali At Mata Kaushalya Dham

Priest Vikas Kumar of Kaushalya Dham temple told ETV Bharat that Diwali will be celebrated on Friday at Kaushalya Dham temple. The auspicious time for Diwali is between 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, he said. Kumar said that during the auspicious time, lamps will be lit for Diwali in the temple.

“Whatever may have been the date and calculation, but the auspicious time taken for Kaushalya Dham temple is considered to be Friday. Diwali will be celebrated here on Friday only,” he said.

Kumar said that the cleaning and decoration work is being given the final touches in the temple premises for Deepawali.

“Deepawali will start between 6 and 7 pm on Friday in the temple premises of Kaushalya Dham, the maternal home of Lord Shri Ram, and Deepawali will be celebrated here on Friday itself,” he said.

Diwali is being celebrated across the country by Hindus and symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

