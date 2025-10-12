ETV Bharat / state

Bikaner Artisans Struggle As Chinese Products Take A Toll On Earthen Lamps

The artisans, who have been earning their living through the ancestral work, say with changing times, work has become increasingly difficult, and it's impossible to even make ends meet.

But in recent years, owing to electrical lamps and chinese products, the tradition seems to be waning and this had been directly affecting those who spend months preparing earthen lamps for the festival. Artisans, who have been engaged in the profession for generations, work tirelessly throughout the year.

Santosh Kumar, an artisan who has been making earthen pots for generations, says that he focuses solely on making lamps for the two months leading up to Diwali. "A substantial stockpile is often accumulated, but in recent years, people's inclination to purchase lamps has declined. This leads to disappointment every year. People are now more inclined towards Chinese products," he said.

Coloured earthen lamps left out to dry (ETV Bharat)

Kishan Lal Prajapat says he had inherited the work from his forefathers. "Besides lamps, we make clay pots and other items for Diwali. Diwali is a big season, but gradually this work is decreasing. Now it is not even profitable. Previously, selling lamps during Diwali would easily support my family, but now it is no longer possible to survive solely on selling lamps," he said.

Prajapat says earlier, when he used to make lamps, hawkers would buy them in bulk. "But now, due to the decline in lamp sales, the hawkers have stopped coming. Now, we have to go out on our own to to sell our products and survive. The Prime Minister and others constantly appeal for Vocal for Local to increase the sale of indigenous products in the country, but people are more inclined towards imported goods," he rued.