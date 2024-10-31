Diwali 2024: Muslim Women Perform 'Aarti' Of Lord Ram in Varanasi

Varanasi: In a bid to promote communal harmony, Muslim women celebrated Diwali here. They drew rangolis at the Subhash Bhawan here for the programme of the Muslim Women Foundation and Vishal Bharat Organisation.
These women also decorated the idol of Lord Ram and performed 'aarti' of the deity. These women believe that by chanting the name of Lord Ram, the problems in the world will be solved. They have been doing this since 2006.
In the programme, Mahant Balak Das Maharaj of the Patalpuri Math presented his views on Lord Ram.
Mahant Balak Das Maharaj said that every sect and religion is so strict in its principles and rules that it has forgotten the lesson of humanity. "Lord Ram embraced everyone and accepted everyone. Therefore, every country should establish peace by adopting the great ideals of Lord Ram. This effort of Muslim women is going to connect hearts," added Mahant Balak Das.
The National President of Muslim Women Foundation, Nazneen Ansari said that the essential conditions for establishing peace are the ideals of Lord Shri Ram and Ram Rajya.
"The concept of Ram Rajya can free people from discrimination. It can embrace and accept everyone. Both Israel and Palestine should follow the path of Lord Shri Ram. If the Muslims of India want to be loved by everyone, then they should teach the character of Lord Ram in their homes. Lord Ram is the ancestor of the whole world. Only by following his path will love and feelings develop in the hearts," said Ansari.
Dr. Archana Bharatvanshi, Dr. Mridula Jaiswal, Abha Bharatvanshi, Khursheeda Bano, Roshan Jahan, Noor Jahan, Hafizunnisha, Ajijunnisha, Saina, Nargis, Rukaiya Bibi, Zulekha Bibi, Nagina Begum, Saroj, Geeta, Poonam, Urmila, Kisuna, Ili, Khushi, Ujala, Dakshita Bharatvanshi and others participated in the program.