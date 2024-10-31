ETV Bharat / state

Diwali 2024: Muslim Women Perform 'Aarti' Of Lord Ram in Varanasi

Varanasi: In a bid to promote communal harmony, Muslim women celebrated Diwali here. They drew rangolis at the Subhash Bhawan here for the programme of the Muslim Women Foundation and Vishal Bharat Organisation.

These women also decorated the idol of Lord Ram and performed 'aarti' of the deity. These women believe that by chanting the name of Lord Ram, the problems in the world will be solved. They have been doing this since 2006.

In the programme, Mahant Balak Das Maharaj of the Patalpuri Math presented his views on Lord Ram.

Mahant Balak Das Maharaj said that every sect and religion is so strict in its principles and rules that it has forgotten the lesson of humanity. "Lord Ram embraced everyone and accepted everyone. Therefore, every country should establish peace by adopting the great ideals of Lord Ram. This effort of Muslim women is going to connect hearts," added Mahant Balak Das.