Diwali 2024: 47 Suffer Injuries Due To Firecrackers In Lucknow

Lucknow: Nearly 47 people suffered burn injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district due to firecrackers on the night of Diwali and were rushed to the emergency wards of hospitals as most of the Outpatient Departments (OPDs) were closed for the festival.

Six people were admitted to Civil Hospital and 11 others were taken to Balrampur Hospital for treatment. Nearly 21 people with severe burn injuries were rushed to KGMU Trauma Centre and nine to Lohia Hospital.

A half-day was declared at the OPDs of some government hospitals on Thursday and Friday for Diwali. The OPDs remained closed on Thursday in many hospitals including KGMU, PGI, Lohia and Cancer Institute. Along with those with burn injuries, people suffering from viral fever were also found visiting the emergency wards.

The OPD functioned till 12pm on Thursday in all government hospitals including Balrampur, Civil, Bhaurao Devras, Lokbandhu, Dufferin, Jhalkaribai, Rani Laxmibai, Community, Primary Health Centre, Health Post Centre, Health and Wellness Centre. On the other hand, it was a holiday in KGMU, Lohia, PGI, Kaiser Institute, Ayurveda and Homeopathic Medical College. Emergency wards of all hospitals and medical institutions are operating as per normal hours.