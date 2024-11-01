ETV Bharat / state

Diwali 2024: 47 Suffer Injuries Due To Firecrackers In Lucknow

People with burn injuries were admitted to the emergency wards of Civil Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, KGMU Trauma Centre and Lohia Hospital.

Diwali 2024: 47 Suffer Injuries Due To Firecrackers In Lucknow
Hospital in Lucknow (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Lucknow: Nearly 47 people suffered burn injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district due to firecrackers on the night of Diwali and were rushed to the emergency wards of hospitals as most of the Outpatient Departments (OPDs) were closed for the festival.

Six people were admitted to Civil Hospital and 11 others were taken to Balrampur Hospital for treatment. Nearly 21 people with severe burn injuries were rushed to KGMU Trauma Centre and nine to Lohia Hospital.

A half-day was declared at the OPDs of some government hospitals on Thursday and Friday for Diwali. The OPDs remained closed on Thursday in many hospitals including KGMU, PGI, Lohia and Cancer Institute. Along with those with burn injuries, people suffering from viral fever were also found visiting the emergency wards.

The OPD functioned till 12pm on Thursday in all government hospitals including Balrampur, Civil, Bhaurao Devras, Lokbandhu, Dufferin, Jhalkaribai, Rani Laxmibai, Community, Primary Health Centre, Health Post Centre, Health and Wellness Centre. On the other hand, it was a holiday in KGMU, Lohia, PGI, Kaiser Institute, Ayurveda and Homeopathic Medical College. Emergency wards of all hospitals and medical institutions are operating as per normal hours.

Free treatment for KGMU workers

Meanwhile, a proposal for providing free treatment to around 6,500 contract workers of KGMU has been cleared. An ESI hospital has been set up and the contract workers will get treatment here. It is likely to be inaugurated next month.

The contract workers of KGMU had been demanding free treatment for a long time. In view of this, the KGMU administration had contacted ESI and space was allotted in the institute for the ESI hospital. KGMU Outsourcing Employees Association president Ritesh Mall welcomed the move saying it will provide the much-needed relief to workers.

Read more

  1. Hyderabad Witnesses Rise In Firecrackers Sale Ahead Of Diwali
  2. Andhra Pradesh: One Killed, Six Seriously Injured In 'Onion Bomb Blast'

Lucknow: Nearly 47 people suffered burn injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district due to firecrackers on the night of Diwali and were rushed to the emergency wards of hospitals as most of the Outpatient Departments (OPDs) were closed for the festival.

Six people were admitted to Civil Hospital and 11 others were taken to Balrampur Hospital for treatment. Nearly 21 people with severe burn injuries were rushed to KGMU Trauma Centre and nine to Lohia Hospital.

A half-day was declared at the OPDs of some government hospitals on Thursday and Friday for Diwali. The OPDs remained closed on Thursday in many hospitals including KGMU, PGI, Lohia and Cancer Institute. Along with those with burn injuries, people suffering from viral fever were also found visiting the emergency wards.

The OPD functioned till 12pm on Thursday in all government hospitals including Balrampur, Civil, Bhaurao Devras, Lokbandhu, Dufferin, Jhalkaribai, Rani Laxmibai, Community, Primary Health Centre, Health Post Centre, Health and Wellness Centre. On the other hand, it was a holiday in KGMU, Lohia, PGI, Kaiser Institute, Ayurveda and Homeopathic Medical College. Emergency wards of all hospitals and medical institutions are operating as per normal hours.

Free treatment for KGMU workers

Meanwhile, a proposal for providing free treatment to around 6,500 contract workers of KGMU has been cleared. An ESI hospital has been set up and the contract workers will get treatment here. It is likely to be inaugurated next month.

The contract workers of KGMU had been demanding free treatment for a long time. In view of this, the KGMU administration had contacted ESI and space was allotted in the institute for the ESI hospital. KGMU Outsourcing Employees Association president Ritesh Mall welcomed the move saying it will provide the much-needed relief to workers.

Read more

  1. Hyderabad Witnesses Rise In Firecrackers Sale Ahead Of Diwali
  2. Andhra Pradesh: One Killed, Six Seriously Injured In 'Onion Bomb Blast'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRECRACKERS IN LUCKNOWDIWALIINJURIES DUE TO FIRECRACKERSBURN INJURIES ON DIWALI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.