Diwali 2024 | Kedarnath Dham Decorated With Over 10 Quintals Of Flowers

Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, has been decorated with flowers for Diwali.

Dr Harish Gaud, media officer of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said that over 10 quintals of flowers have been used to decorate the picturesque temple.

The process has also started to close the temple for the winter under the guidance of Amit Shukla, head of Panch Panda Samiti, Rudrapur. Officials said that the doors of the Kedarnath temple will be closed on November 3 (Bhai Dooj) at 8.30 AM.

On October 28, the doors of Bhukut Bhairnath temple were closed to devotees. On behalf of Panch Panda Samiti Rudrapur, the gold umbrella placed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple has been removed and kept in the store room.

Shukla said that a Samadhi Pooja will be held on November 2 after which the temple will be closed on November 3. He also informed that the doors of the Badrinath Dham will be closed to devotees on November 17.

Kedarnath temple is one of the sacred pilgrimage centres in Northern India, It is located on the bank of the Mandakini river at an altitude of 3584 meters above sea level. The historical name of this region is "Kedar Khand". Kedarnath temple is a part of Char Dhams and Panch Kedar in Uttarakhand and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India.