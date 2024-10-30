ETV Bharat / state

Diwali 2024 | Kedarnath Dham Decorated With Over 10 Quintals Of Flowers

Kedarnath Dham has been decorated with flowers for Diwali. The process to close the Dham for winter has commenced.

Kedarnath Dham is decorated with flowers for Diwali
Kedarnath Dham is decorated with flowers for Diwali (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, has been decorated with flowers for Diwali.

Dr Harish Gaud, media officer of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said that over 10 quintals of flowers have been used to decorate the picturesque temple.

The process has also started to close the temple for the winter under the guidance of Amit Shukla, head of Panch Panda Samiti, Rudrapur. Officials said that the doors of the Kedarnath temple will be closed on November 3 (Bhai Dooj) at 8.30 AM.

On October 28, the doors of Bhukut Bhairnath temple were closed to devotees. On behalf of Panch Panda Samiti Rudrapur, the gold umbrella placed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple has been removed and kept in the store room.

Shukla said that a Samadhi Pooja will be held on November 2 after which the temple will be closed on November 3. He also informed that the doors of the Badrinath Dham will be closed to devotees on November 17.

Kedarnath temple is one of the sacred pilgrimage centres in Northern India, It is located on the bank of the Mandakini river at an altitude of 3584 meters above sea level. The historical name of this region is "Kedar Khand". Kedarnath temple is a part of Char Dhams and Panch Kedar in Uttarakhand and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India.

Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, has been decorated with flowers for Diwali.

Dr Harish Gaud, media officer of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said that over 10 quintals of flowers have been used to decorate the picturesque temple.

The process has also started to close the temple for the winter under the guidance of Amit Shukla, head of Panch Panda Samiti, Rudrapur. Officials said that the doors of the Kedarnath temple will be closed on November 3 (Bhai Dooj) at 8.30 AM.

On October 28, the doors of Bhukut Bhairnath temple were closed to devotees. On behalf of Panch Panda Samiti Rudrapur, the gold umbrella placed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple has been removed and kept in the store room.

Shukla said that a Samadhi Pooja will be held on November 2 after which the temple will be closed on November 3. He also informed that the doors of the Badrinath Dham will be closed to devotees on November 17.

Kedarnath temple is one of the sacred pilgrimage centres in Northern India, It is located on the bank of the Mandakini river at an altitude of 3584 meters above sea level. The historical name of this region is "Kedar Khand". Kedarnath temple is a part of Char Dhams and Panch Kedar in Uttarakhand and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KEDARNATH TEMPLE FLOWERSRUDRAPRAYAG CHARDHAM YATRA 2024KEDARNATH DHAMJYOTIRLINGASDIWALI 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.