Divyang MBBS Student 'Molested' By Guard On Gorakhpur AIIMS Campus, Accused Arrested

Gorapkhpur: A specially-abled MBBS student was allegedly molested by a security guard on the campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here late Friday night, triggered outrage over safety issues. The accused guard has been arrested from Pipraich area, on the basis of a complaint filed at AIIMS police station.

As per the allegations, last night, the guard stationed at Gate No-4 grabbed the student's hand and tried to pull her into the nearby bushes. Hearing her cries, a few medical students rushed to the spot, caught hold of the guard before beating him up. However, later the accused fled the scene after being chased away by other guards.

The incident triggered protest by the medical students, who demanded strict action against the accused.

Deputy Director (Administration) of AIIMS along with police reached the spot to pacify the students. Later, on the basis of a complaint filed with the AIIMS police, the accused guard was arrested from Pipraich area. Further investigation into the matter is underway.