Divorcee Man Kills Paramour, Her Two Children In Uttarakhand; Arrested

Dehradun: Police in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun have cracked the blind murder of a woman and her two children by arresting the woman's paramour who carried out the triple murder to “get rid of” her. The bodies of the woman and the two children were found in Badowala near Shimla Bypass Road under Kotwali Patel Nagar area on June 25.

The accused has been identified as Haseen, a resident of Nahtaur working as a factory worker. Police said that the accused, who was spotted by the police at the spot of the crime confessed to have committed the triple murder to get rid of the woman.

On the evening of 25 June, Patel Nagar Police Station received information about a foul smell emanating from a dry drain ahead of the petrol pump in Badowala area. Accordingly, a team of police from Kotwali Patel Nagar reached the spot and found the bodies of two children including an infant lying in the drain in a decomposed state. The next day on 26 June, the police recovered the decomposed body of a woman under a heap of garbage at the same spot. Police took the bodies in possession and sent them for postmortem. By evening, the police investigation made it clear that the three bodies were of a mother and her two children.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh formed different teams to crack the apparent triple murder case. The teams gathered information related to the disappearance of the woman and her children from all the police stations of the district and nearby districts Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor among others. But the police did not get any clue.

In a vital clue, the police found a blue colored bag of Blue Dart Company which contained clothes and other items of the woman and children. A purple colored bag was also found by the police nearby even as a roadways bus ticket from Nahtaur (Bijnor, UP) to Dehradun was recovered near the factory located near the incident spot. The ticket was of one adult and one minor as per police.

In the subsequent search inside the factory, similar blue bags of Blue Dart company were recovered by the police. As probe into the case was intensified, investigators zeroed in on one of the factory workers Haseen from Nahtaur, who, on exhaustive interrogation at the police station, confessed to killing the woman and her two children to “get rid of her”. Police have arrested the accused in the case.

Accused Haseen told the police that he is a resident of Bijnor and works in a factory in Badowala. Haseen, who is a divorcee said that he was having an affair with the deceased woman Reshma for the last two years. He said that Reshma was constantly pressuring him to marry and live with her which he was averse to. He said that Reshma used to demand money from the accused for expenses from time to time and troubled by this, he wanted to get rid of her.

Accused Haseen told police that on the evening of 23 June, the deceased reached ISBT Dehradun with her 15-year-old daughter Ayat and 8-month-old Ayesha and called Haseen and asked him to receive her.

But Haseen, who hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her, reached ISBT to pick her up on his bike. In his statement, Haseen told police that after receiving her, he went straight to Timber Lee factory with Reshma and her two children where, after putting all three to sleep at night, he first killed Reshma by strangulating her and then killed both the children by pressing their mouth and nose. The accused dumped all the three bodies in a dry drain behind the factory along with the clothes of the deceased in a blue bag of Blue Dart company.

SSP Ajay Singh said that Reshma had left her husband's house and was living in Nahtaur.