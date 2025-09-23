ETV Bharat / state

Divorce For Rs 1,500 In Durg Registry Office Sparks Legal Debate

Bhilai/Durg: A three-year-old divorce case in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has been making headlines as it took place not in a court of law but in the registry office. The most surprising thing is that the divorce, which dates back to 2022, was done at a cost of only Rs 1,500, including Rs 100 as registration fee, Rs 900 as service charge and Rs 500 for the e-stamp.

The couple went to the registry office, obtained the signatures of two witnesses, and their separation was finalised within a few hours, which caught the attention of legal experts who say that such an agreement would not be considered a valid divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act,1955.

Durg Court advocate Hemant Mishra said, "Only registration can be done in the registrar's office under an agreement with consent. However, divorce cannot be obtained through the office, as this practice is not valid. If someone wants a divorce from their partner, they must file a petition under Section 13 or 13(b) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, in a family court or in the district court."